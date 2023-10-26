HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers demand release of subsidy for agriculture equipment purchase

October 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers Association, which had its State-level meeting in Coimbatore recently, has sought subsidy for purchase of agriculture implements by small and large-scale farmers.

The Agri Engineering Department was not distributing agricultural implements at subsidised price for the last two years. The government should give subsidy for purchase of equipment, it said.

About 50,000 farmers who had applied for power connection were yet to get it though the government had issued the required orders. Coconut farmers across the State were affected by whitefly attack on the trees. The common pesticide used so far was banned recently and the government has not taken any step to supply alternative pesticides. It should do so immediately, the association said.

It should also distribute coconut oil through PDS outlets. Cost of milk production has spiralled and hence, the government should increase the procurement price. It should also resume mini bus service to rural areas in the State, the association said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.