Farmers demand release of subsidy for agriculture equipment purchase

October 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Farmers Association, which had its State-level meeting in Coimbatore recently, has sought subsidy for purchase of agriculture implements by small and large-scale farmers.

The Agri Engineering Department was not distributing agricultural implements at subsidised price for the last two years. The government should give subsidy for purchase of equipment, it said.

About 50,000 farmers who had applied for power connection were yet to get it though the government had issued the required orders. Coconut farmers across the State were affected by whitefly attack on the trees. The common pesticide used so far was banned recently and the government has not taken any step to supply alternative pesticides. It should do so immediately, the association said.

It should also distribute coconut oil through PDS outlets. Cost of milk production has spiralled and hence, the government should increase the procurement price. It should also resume mini bus service to rural areas in the State, the association said.