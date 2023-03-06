Farmers demand measures to control crop damage, environmental destruction

March 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Representatives of farmers bodies from places that are severely affected by negative interaction between wild animals and humans petitioned Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, on Monday.

M. Mahalakshmi Manoharan from Kalaiyanur, State women’s wing head of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, a non-partisan association of farmers, in her petition, highlighted the plight of farmers from villages in the Thadagam valley and Thondamuthur.

The petition said 377 incidents of wild elephants entering villages were reported in Coimbatore district in the past two months of which 126 were reported in villages in and around Periyanaickenpalayam.

It said that wild elephants that used to migrate through Anaikatti and Veerapandi villages in the past were now entering Nanjundapuram, Kalaiyanur, Somayanur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Varappalayam Thippanoor and Pappanaickenpalayam villages, damaging crops including bananas and coconut trees. The petitioner sought for increased compensation for crop damages, easy procedure to claim compensation, construction of electric fencing and elephant proof trenches by the government in villages bordering forests and inclusion of farmers in chalking out mitigation plans among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, in its petition submitted by State executive committee member G. Ranganathan and Coimbatore district president Erventhar N. Dhandapani, sought urgent intervention by the government to strictly implement various guidelines and instructions of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, the Hill Area Conservation Authority and the National Green Tribunal to stop environmental destruction in five revenue villages in Thadagam valley, namely No 24 Veerapandi, 23 Chinna Thadagam, 22 Nanjundapuram, Somaiyampalayam and Pannimadai.

It wanted the government to declare three forest ranges such as Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore and Boluvampatti as ecologically sensitive areas. It also sought the government to cancel patta of about 9,000 acres where brick manufacturers engaged in illegal mining in violation of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Estate (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1948, and declare such places as reserve forest area.