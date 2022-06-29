Farmers demand increase in wages under MNREGS

All India Kisan Sabha staged a protest here condemning dilution of the MNREGS works in Uthangarai on Tuesday.

The Sabha called for implementation of electoral promises vis-à-vis MNREGS work.

The farmers association demanded increasing the number of wage days under MNREGS to 150 days. Further, the workers demanded that the wages to ₹381 per day. The protesters also called for a stop to the practice of photographing workers in the morning as a way of record-keeping. According to them, the practice of photographing of wage workers led to harassment of the workers. The AIKS also demanded that the differently-abled were not given work more than four hours a day. Differently-abled should be paid in full for four hours of wage work, it was stated.