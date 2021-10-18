Farmers demand establishment of coconut development board

Coimbatore Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam, a farmers’ association affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha, staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South taluk office on Monday to highlight a set of demands that included establishment of coconut development board.

Led by president S. Palanisamy, the farmers said more than two lakh hectare was under coconut in Coimbatore, spread over Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Negamam, Sulthanpet, Perur, Thondamuthur, Mettupalayam, Sirumugai and also in neighbouring Tirupur district.

Hundreds of farmers cultivating coconut had to brave white fly and other pest attacks and diseases. They also had to protect the crop from natural calamities and wild animals. Dependent on those farmers were micro and small units that had various parts of the coconut tree as raw material.

While the farmers had their own set of challenges, the micro and small unit entrepreneurs now faced a challenge – an order of the National Green Tribunal, citing which the units faced closure.

To protect coconut cultivation and revive coconut-based units, the State government would do well to set up a coconut development board and a copra procurement centre in Pollachi.

The government should also adequately compensate the coconut farmers for loses they suffered on account of attack from pest and wild animals, Mr. Palanisamy said.