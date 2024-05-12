GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers demand dredging of Kannankurichi New Lake

Published - May 12, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The new lake in Kannankurichi dried due to high temperature in Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

The new lake in Kannankurichi dried due to high temperature in Salem district in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Farmers in Salem have urged the Water Resources Department (WRD) to dredge the Kannankurichi Puthuyeri (new lake), which has dried up due to the high temperatures during the summer and the lack of rain in Yercaud.

The 20-acre lake serves as a crucial water source for farmers in and around Kannankurichi and Mannarpalayam. Typically, heavy rains in Yercaud fill the lake. Throughout most of the year, the lake is full, attracting people for bathing and swimming. However, this year’s absence of rain in Yercaud has led to a significant decline in water levels.

R. Arumugam, a farmer from Kannankurichi, explained that local farmers primarily cultivate paddy, vegetables, and some grow flowers. However, the lack of rain and the lake’s low water levels have forced many farmers, particularly those cultivating paddy, to leave their lands fallow, he said, and urged the WRD to dredge the lake and canals to increase water storage capacity.

WRD Officials stated that the Kannankurichi New Lake currently irrigates 275.58 acres of farmland, but it is currently only at 20% capacity. They have forwarded the farmers’ request to dredge the lake and canals to the government for consideration.

