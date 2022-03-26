Farmers demand curry leaf protection centre in Coimbatore

March 26, 2022 00:07 IST

Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam has sought establishment of a curry leaf protection centre in Coimbatore. In a petition submitted at the monthly farmers’ grievance redress meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, the organisation’s president Su. Palanisamy said that to help farmers in Mettupalayam, Karamadai and other areas who cultivated curry leaf on over 500 acre in the district, it was necessary that the State Government establish a curry leaf protection centre in the district.