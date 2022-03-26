Farmers demand curry leaf protection centre in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam has sought establishment of a curry leaf protection centre in Coimbatore. In a petition submitted at the monthly farmers’ grievance redress meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, the organisation’s president Su. Palanisamy said that to help farmers in Mettupalayam, Karamadai and other areas who cultivated curry leaf on over 500 acre in the district, it was necessary that the State Government establish a curry leaf protection centre in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.