Farmers demand compensation for crop loss due to rain in Krishnagiri

Farmers grievances redress meeting was held in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A farmers grievances redress meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Friday and Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over it.

Farmers demanded compensation for crop loss due to rain. The farmers from Thally sought compensation for Ragi, and other millets and vegetables that were submerged in the rain. The farmers in Krishnagiri, Pochampalli and Kaveripattinam demanded paddy procurement centres.

They also demanded to repair roads from Azhiyalam to Rasikkal, install electrical fences in Jawalagiri to prevent negative interaction with animals and upgrade Anchetty primary health centre. Their other demands were expedition of Ennekol Puthur irrigation right canal project, construction of checkdams in Chinnar, disbursement of milk procurement arrears, road facilities, awareness and training in sericulture.

With various livestock diseases affecting cattle, the farmers wanted frequent camps for foot and mouth disease vaccination.