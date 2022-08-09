Coimbatore

Farmers demand cold storage facility in Coimbatore

Farmers infront of the Collectorate in Coimbatore with shallots on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan
Staff ReporterAugust 09, 2022 11:45 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 11:45 IST

Farmers in the district urged the district administration to establish a cold storage to store the produce until a good price is offered.

In a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievance redress meeting on Monday, the farmers, who came to the Collectorate with shallots, said their cultivation was badly affected due to the recent rain and strong wind.

Residents demand closure of Tasmac outlet

