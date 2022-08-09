Farmers demand cold storage facility in Coimbatore
Farmers in the district urged the district administration to establish a cold storage to store the produce until a good price is offered.
In a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievance redress meeting on Monday, the farmers, who came to the Collectorate with shallots, said their cultivation was badly affected due to the recent rain and strong wind.
Residents demand closure of Tasmac outlet
Residents of Karumampatti and Kurumbapalayam urged the Collector to close the Tasmac outlets in their areas as tipplers were causing nuisance.
Conservancy workers demand salary dues
Conservancy workers submitted a petiton to the Collector urging the civic body to settle their outstanding dues. The members of the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary and Public Employees Union and Coimbatore Labour Union said the dues must be paid to the workers immediately.
During the weekly grievance redress day meeting at Collectorate, 53 petitions were received seeking house site pattas and employment.
