Farmers court arrest in Krishnagiri

The sit-in protests organised by the All India Kisan Struggle Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) jointly with the Tamil nadu Vivasayigal Sangam continued for the second day with farmers courting arrest here on Tuesday.

The protesters affiliated to the AIKSCC staged their protests on Monday outside the Collectorate to protest against the three farm laws in support of the farmers in Delhi. The AIKSCC-led farmers condemned the BJP-led Central government alleging that the laws were conceived to benefit big corporates and leaving farmers at the mercy of capital. The laws that passed during the pandemic was slammed by a united opposition that alleged that COVID 19 lockdown was used as a ruse to pass laws that were detrimental to the people.