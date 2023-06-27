ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers continue protest opposing concrete-lining of LBP canal

June 27, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers stage a protest opposing the construction of retaining wall in the Lower Bhavani Project at Kanjikovil in Perundurai taluk in Erode on Tuesday.

 Stating that concrete-lining of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal is being carried out despite assurance from the Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy, farmers continued their protest for the second consecutive day at Kanjikovil in Perundurai taluk here on Tuesday. 

Farmers said that opposing the concrete-lining project, they were on an indefinite fast from June 7 at Koorapalayam, near Perundurai. On June 13, the Minister met the protesters and told them that concrete-lining would not be done and assured to take up the issue with the State government. Based on the assurance, farmers withdrew their fast, they said. But, the sidewall of the canal at Aayaparappu and Suriyampalayam in Kanjikovil town panchayat area was removed on the night of June 11. “Work is carried out against the assurance of the Minister,” they said and wanted the project to be dropped and instead carry out renovation works only in the old cross masonry structures and sluices. 

On Monday, farmers staged a sit-in-protest at the canal and continued their protest at Karukkankattur area. On Tuesday, farmers raised slogans at the canal and continued their protest. 

 

