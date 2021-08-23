Farmers’ conference to discuss farm laws

Tiruppur

23 August 2021 00:27 IST

Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association and Joint Action Committee of Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu will organise a conference for the State’s farmers at Koduvai near Tiruppur on August 23 (Monday). Water conservationist Rajendra Singh and Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait will participate and address the farmers, a release said. The conference will discuss a raft of issues pertaining to farmers such as the three farm laws, construction of transmission towers on agricultural lands, and implementation of water supply projects, according to the release.

Sapling planting

FICCI FLO Coimbatore along with Chandrans Yuva Foundation and Sugam Group of Companies is planting 3,500 saplings at Chettipalayam in Miyawaki method.

According to a press release, FICCI FLO Coimbatore Chairperson Ritisha Niveda proposes to plant 10,000 trees this year to mark 30 years of FLO Coimbatore along with NGO Partner Chandran’s Yuva Foundation co-founder and chairperson Sasikala. As part of this initiative, FLO Coimbatore has planted 3,660 saplings since May this year and collaborated with Sugam Group to plant 3,500 trees in August to mark 75 years of Independence.