Farmers condemn PIL against Mettur water scheme

Members of Cauvery Uparaneer Nadavaidikai Kuzhu condemned a public interest litigation filed in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and stated that the Mettur surplus water scheme would not affect the interests of Delta farmers.

In a release, the organisation stated that the Mettur surplus water scheme has been long-standing demand of farmers in the region and only surplus water released through the Ellis Saddle surplus gates is being utilised for the Mettur surplus water scheme.

According to a release, only less than a tmc of water is being utilised for the Mettur surplus water scheme and delta farmers would not be affected in any manner due to this project. The farmers also stated that the implementation of this scheme would also improve job opportunities in the region.