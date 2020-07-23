Farmers condemn attempt to implement green corridor project

Farmers who would be affected by the Salem - Chennai green corridor project protested in front of their residences and in farmlands here condemning a petition filed by NHAI in Supreme Court requesting early hearing against the Madras High Court order on the project.
The farmers tied their hands and mouth with black clothes and hoisted black flags in their houses condemning the State and Central governments for trying to implement the project despite opposition from them.
R. Mohanasundaram, one of the farmers protesting against the project said that the governments should stop its efforts to implement the project. “Why is the State and Central governments so compelled to implement this project despite protests from farmers? The reasons put forward by the Chief Minister and State government for implementing the project are nothing but lies. If the governments are really interested in reducing fatalities due to road accidents, it should first expand the Aroor Road on the National Highway to Chennai which is still a single track road”, he said. He added that they would never part away their lands for the project.
M. Kavitha, another farmer here said, “even during this COVID-19 pandemic, the governments are trying to implement the project despite our opposition. Many persons have returned to their villages and native places losing their jobs due to pandemic. If farmlands are taken, what would we do for livelihood. The governments should honour the orders passed by the Madras High Court.”
