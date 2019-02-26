Farmers complain of industrial pollution

The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association that is affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha on Monday urged the district administration to act against the industry that caused pollution at Moppiripalayam village in Sulur Taluk.

In its petition submitted at the weekly grievances day meeting on Monday, the Association said that the effluents discharged from the company into a well on its premises resulted in ground water pollution and therefore affected agriculture lands, farm wells and the cattle that were dependent on ground water.

It wanted to know how the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board could accord permission for running such a polluting industry, the Association asked and sought action.

The residents also carried samples of water taken from the area.

Residents seek title deeds

Representatives of the 50-odd residents of Sri Rayar Nagar, Siddhapudur, on Monday petitioned the district administration seeking title deeds (patta). In their petition submitted at the weekly grievance day, the petitioners said they had been paying land tax for over 35 years and property tax to the Corporation since 20 years. Former MLA V.K. Lakshmanan, following his visit to the area in 1996, wrote to the district administration, for their title deeds.

Though the then District Collector promised to issue the title deeds, the administration could do so following a court order.

But, of late, a few persons posing as government officials were forcing them to vacate the houses on one pretext or the other and the petitioners said that they suspected it to be the handiwork of people who wanted to grab their land.

Their inquiries with the Revenue Department officials concerned revealed that there was no move to evict them from their houses.

When they sought a few details like land classification of the area to the officials concerned, the petitioners said they were redirected to the Coimbatore Corporation.

They also said that people who lived in neighbouring colonies had got title deeds from the government and therefore the district administration should take steps to give them the deeds as well.

Liquor outlet opposed

Sri Lakshmi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association has appealed to the district administration to give up the move to establish a Tasmac-run liquor outlet in the area The Association said the access road to the area was a 13-foot wide cart track, which was also the road for residents of Nehru Nagar, Assisi Nagar, Narayana Nagar and a few other residential colonies.

Financial assistance

Members of the Coimbatore District Association for the Deaf on Monday complained to the district administration that they were not getting the monthly financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 that the State Government gave them.

In their petition submitted at the weekly grievance day meeting on Monday, the hearing impaired people said they wanted the State Government to provide job opportunities for those hearing impaired people who had completed class eight or 10.

VCK allegation

The youth wing of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has alleged mismanagement of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. In its petition to the district administration, submitted at the weekly grievance day meting on Monday, it said that the hospital administration had given the maintenance, contract for construction work, and purchase of essential items to a Ukkadam resident.

In awarding the works, a CMCH hospital clerk acted as an intermediary.