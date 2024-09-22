Farmers in the Nilgiris complain of harassment, extortion by people claiming to be journalists

Farmers at the agricultural grievance meeting in Udhagamandalam alleged that they were harassed by individuals claiming to be journalists when they used mini earth excavators on their land for farming activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers said that they faced difficulties getting permission to use the excavators from the district administration and would appreciate permission for the machinery to be used in a time-bound manner. Even when operating with permits, individuals claiming to be journalists would harass the farmers and try to extort money from them, the farmers said, and demanded action against such people.

In response to the concerns raised, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru stated that the district administration was making efforts to enable farmers to apply online for permission. Some farmers have been obtaining permits for the use of earth excavators for farming-related activities, but have been using them for non-farming related work, which is illegal. The Collector mentioned that farmers found doing so will be blacklisted from obtaining permits for the use of heavy machinery.

She also urged farmers facing harassment to approach Nilgiris district police so that action may be initiated against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.