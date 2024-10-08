ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers clash over water turn system at WRD meeting in Erode

Published - October 08, 2024 11:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension arose at the office of P. Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department (WRD), Lower Bhavani Basin Division in Erode, on Tuesday, as members of various farmers’ associations engaged in heated arguments over the implementation of a turn system for water distribution in ayacut areas.

The officer had convened the meeting to gather opinions from members of various Pasana Sabhais regarding the turn system for the current crop season. Initially, members of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam were invited to express their views, followed by members of the Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasayigal Kootamaippu.

Tensions flared when Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam members re-entered the room during the Kootamaippu’s discussion, claiming that the latter was not a recognised body, nor had its office bearers been chosen through an election. This led to a confrontation between the two groups, with the WRD officer unable to pacify the situation. The altercation resulted in Kootamaippu members walking out of the meeting.

Mr. Thirumoorthy explained that a turn system would be implemented in areas where paddy planting had already been completed, while adequate water would be supplied to regions where planting was yet to begin. The decision on implementing the system will be taken by local engineers in collaboration with farmers in the coming weeks. Further decisions regarding the turn system for the remainder of the crop season will be made after the onset of the rainy season.

