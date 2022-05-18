Farmers claim fertilizers unavailable in Talavadi hills

Farmers in Talavadi hills claim that fertilizers are not available with the six Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) for the last three months as they fear that major cultivation activities, that are all set to begin during the southwest monsoon in June, would affect if the same situation prevails.

There are 169 PACS in the district of which six are located in Talavadi, Bainapuram, Hasanur, Arulvadi, Doddapuram and Panahalli in Talavadi hills. Fertilizers are procured from private companies by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED) and the companies deliver fertilizers at Erode Railway Junction from where it is transported in lorries to the godowns in Erode and Gobichettipalayam and distributed to societies across the district.

Crops such as potato, cabbage, onion, turmeric, tomato and banana would be widely cultivated during the monsoon for which di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) is applied. Also, urea, potash and complex fertilizers are required for the crops that are not available, said C. Duraisamy, president of Bainapuram Pasumai Thottakalai Payir Sagupadi Yalar Sangam. He said that based on the Madras High Court, the Forest Department restricted lorries with 12 wheels and above and vehicles with over 16.2 tonnes from using the Dhimbam Ghat Section round-the-clock.

“Officials claim that due to increase in transportation cost, fertilizers were not transported to Talavadi”, he said. The farmer suggested that instead of transporting fertilizers from Erode to Talavadi covering 140 km, fertilizers could be delivered at Chamrajanagar Railway Station at Karnataka and transported to Talavadi that is only 30 km. He also said that while farmers cultivate three crops annually in the hills, village administrative officers register only one crop in the revenue record (Adangal) and suppress the fertilizer requirement that in turn affects farmers.

Kannaiyan Subramaniyam, convener of Talavadi Farmers’ Association, told The Hindu that potato will be cultivated in over 10,000 acres in June for which DAP is required. He said that cultivation of various crops in over 40,000 acre would be affected if adequate fertilizer is not supplied to the societies in Talavadi. “Special permission should be given to lorries to transport fertilizers to the hill area”, he said.

While TANFED officials could not be reached for comments, Collector H. Krishnanunni said that he will look into the issue.