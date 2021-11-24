Farmers can now get agri equipment on rent at revised rate

Dharmapuri

24 November 2021 21:42 IST

The Sate government’s announcement in reducing the rentals of farm machinery for the benefit of farmers has been implemented in the district.

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini has called upon the farmers to avail the machinery for hire at the slashed prices.

According to the administration, seven tractors, earth removers, corn harvesters, transplanters and coconut harvesters are available for rent for farmers. The earth movers are multi-purpose equipment that can be used for harvesting groundnuts and the farmers are bound to benefit from the various machines available on rent, according to the administration.

The State government, in October, had slashed the prices of various machinery. As per the government tariff, the tractor can be rented at ₹400 per hour; ground leveller at ₹ 970 per hour; earth mover at ₹760 per hour; coconut picking machine at ₹650 per hour.

Farmers may reach out to the divisional agricultural engineering officials at the following contact numbers to avail the machinery at subsidised rentals. Executive Engineer Dharmapuri may be reached on 9443636835; office number – 04342-296948; Assistant Executive Engineer on 9443267032; office number – 04342-296132; Assistant Executive Engineer, Harur, on 94420 07040, 04346-296077.