Farmers call off protest, resume sales at Tiruppur South Uzhavar Sandhai

April 24, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers selling produce at the Tiruppur South Uzhavar Sandhai on Wednesday, who had, earlier this month, shelved their boycott protest demanding action against the “high-handedness” by the market’s administrative officer, in view of Lok Sabha elections, resumed operations after a police case was registered against the official.

The complaint of the farmers was that the official concerned had not only “unlawfully permitted” the presence of traders conducting transactions outside the Uzhavar Sandhai, thereby affecting their business, but also “used abusive words” and “manhandled” an aggrieved farmer.

Backed by the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association, they had planned an indefinite protest on April 16. Revenue Department officials held talks with the farmers and prevailed upon them to withhold the protest until the completion of Lok Sabha election.

The Revenue Department again swung into action after the farmers announced resumption of protest from Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, a case was registered against the administrative officer of the sandhai by the Tiruppur South police, based on a complaint lodged by an aggrieved farmer Kannimuthu, under IPC Sections 294B(use of obscene words in or near any public place) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The farmers are said to have received an assurance that departmental action will also be initiated against the official.

The Revenue Department had, moreover, ordered removal of encroachments by the traders along the Palladam Road.

