Farmers call for installing rail track fences in Talavadi Hills

Farmers in Talavadi Hills, where human-animal conflict continues in fringe villages, have urged the Forest Department to install rain track fences to prevent wild elephants from entering farmlands and raiding crops.

Farmers have reported several villages located near the forest boundary, within the forest ranges of Jeerahalli and Talavadi in the Hasanur Division of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

Over the years, conflicts with wildlife have led to loss of life and significant crop damage for these farmers. They noted that elephant-proof trenches (EPTs) are either nonexistent or poorly maintained, and have called for a permanent solution to this issue. The farmers highlighted the effectiveness of the rail track fences installed in the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve (BRT) in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka and requested that a similar system be implemented in the STR. Additionally, they urged the Karnataka Forest Department to install rail track fences in the Talavadi and Ramapuram areas, which border the BRT.

The farmers also made other demands, including the installation of underground electric cable lines from Neithalapuram to Talamalai and from Mavallam to Kuliyada as well as allowing residents of Mavallam, Devarnatham and Kuliyada villages to use the Kuliyada-Dhimbam Ghat road. They also sought permission to perform pujas in temples located inside the forest area without restriction and demanded solatium to the family of Raman of Mudiyanur, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant on December 30, 2023, as well a government job to his widow.

The solatium for the families of people killed in conflict with wildlife should be increased to ₹15 lakh, the farmers said, and requested that farmers in the hill area be provided passes to use the Dhimbam Ghat Road around the clock.

Urging the government to address their demands, farmers, various trade associations and other organisations have decided to gather at the Tahsildar office in Talavadi on October 5.

