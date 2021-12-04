Farmers’ body wants high voltage transmission line project halted

The lines are proposed to pass through farmlands

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam staged a protest at Moolakarai here on Friday urging the State government to halt the installation of towers on farmlands for the Virudhunagar – Tiruppur high voltage transmission line project, until the cases pending in High Court were cleared.

They said that the high voltage line of the 765 KV transmission project implemented by the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited would pass through Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruppur districts. Based on the court’s order, the move to erect towers on farmlands was halted.

“But now, the works have resumed with the help of the police and the Revenue Department,” they said and wanted the works halted until the cases in the court were cleared.

The protesters also demanded suitable compensation for the land owners affected by the 16 projects implemented by the previous government.

“Compensation should be provided as per the government order no. 54,” they said.

Though cases related to all protests were withdrawn by the State government, cases against farmers and other members who protested against the tower line projects were yet to be withdrawn. They raised slogans urging the government to fulfil their demands.