Farmers’ body seeks Directorate of Municipal Administration‘s intervention to stop dumping of garbage around quarries near Tiruppur

The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association has urged the Directorate of Municipal Administration to prevail upon the Tiruppur Corporation to desist from dumping garbage around abandoned quarries in Pongupalayam panchayat near Tiruppur city.

The dumping of garbage must be halted immediately to protect farmlands and ensure environmental sustainability, R. Sathish Kumar, State Secretary (Legal Awareness Wing), Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association said in a petition, copies of which were also addressed to the Chairman, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board; District Collector, Tiruppur; Commissioner, Tiruppur Corporation; District Environment Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board; and Assistant Director, Department of Geology and Mines, Collectorate, Tiruppur.

Tiruppur Corporation’s renewed waste dumping in Pongupalayam quarry was causing a grave concern, threatening not only the environment but also the livelihoods of local farmers and households. It is a direct violation of environmental laws, judicial directives, and India’s cultural heritage, Mr. Satishkumar said.

Citing the rulings of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the petition said unregulated waste dumping in abandoned quarries caused environmental and health risks.

Mr. Satishkumar cited the instance of NGT penalising the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for dumping mixed waste in abandoned quarry pits in Bagalur, Bengaluru. This act violated the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and resulted in fines and directives for bio-mining and scientific waste disposal. The tribunal found BBMP’s actions endangered public health and polluted groundwater, underlining the need for environmental clearances and compliance with legal frameworks.

The waste dumping was being carried out in abandoned quarry lands with these survey numbers: 199, 206 (poramboke land), 209 in Kalampalayam, Pongupalayam village, Tiruppur North Taluk. Tiruppur, he said.

The act of Corporation officials permitting waste dumping in the quarry was tantamount to abuse of power. Such a practice violates the constitutional rights of citizens (Article 21) and attracts provisions under BNS 198, which penalises the misuse of authority to the detriment of public welfare.

Pongupalayam Panchayat struggles to meet the water demands of its residents. The local community depends heavily on groundwater through borewells for their daily needs. Waste dumping and potential contamination of groundwater will exacerbate this crisis, making clean drinking water inaccessible.

Also, the 8th-century Thirumuruganatha Swamy Temple, located in the Thirumurugan Poondi municipality near the quarry, is a significant cultural and spiritual site.

The quarries in Pongupalayam are surrounded by agricultural lands that depend on groundwater and rainwater for irrigation. Dumping untreated municipal and industrial waste, including hazardous foundry waste, will severely impact soil quality, water resources, and crop productivity, jeopardizing the livelihoods of local farmers.

The pollutants from untreated waste and foundry waste threaten to infiltrate groundwater, leading to severe health risks, including cancer, skin diseases, respiratory and gastrointestinal Issues.