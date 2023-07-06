Farmers begin relay protest highlighting charter of demands in Tiruppur

July 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: Members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam began their relay protest at Avinashipalayam on Wednesday demanding government consent to tap toddy from coconut and palmyra trees.

Presiding over, Sangam’s State president Shanmugam said the protest would continue until the government responds to their 10-point charter of demands.

Fixing of price for agricultural produce on the basis of cost of cultivation plus 50 % as per the recommendation of M.S. Swaminathan Committee, and utilising the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme entirely for agricultural purposes figure prominently among the other demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.