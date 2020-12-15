Farmers begin fast in Erode

Urging the Centre to repeal the three farm laws and also not to proceed with the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, farmers under the banner All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) began their indefinite fast with the support of various political parties here on Monday.

As the police denied permission for the protest in front of the Collectorate, it was organised at a private vacant land located on Perundurai Road. MPs A. Ganeshamurthi (Erode), Anthiyur P Selvaraj (Rajya Sabha), DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, Erode South District DMK secretary S. Muthusamy, senior leaders from the Congress, left parties and other allies participated.

Speakers said the laws were meant to benefit corporate companies and would have a huge impact on people and the farmers in the country. They said the BJP-led Central government had passed various laws in favour of private companies and industrialists in the country and the three farm laws would encourage hoarding and price fixation by the companies.

They said the farmers could not decide on the crop to be cultivated and would be forced to cultivate what corporate companies and multinational companies would decide.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill would enable withdrawal of all the subsidies and 100 units of free power given to households, power looms and other key sectors. Also, consumers would be forced to pay additional charges for power consumption, they said and wanted the Bill withdrawn.