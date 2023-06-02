Farmers begin cultivation activities following release of water from Amaravati Dam

June 02, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in Udumalpet and Madathukulam taluks in the district have begun cultivation activities, following the release of water from Amaravathi Dam, from June 1.

Water from the dam is utilised for raising main crops such as paddy, sugarcane, banana, groundnut, maize, cotton, and ragi, and minor crops, including turmeric, flowers and vegetables.

The Government had issued an order earlier directing release of not less than 2,074 million cubic feet till October 13.

Water reaches the 7,520 acres of agricultural fields in Amaravathi Old Ayacut area in Uduyalpet and Madathukulam taluks through Kallapuram, Rahulam, Komaralinga, Kannadiputhur, Cholamadevi, Kaniyur, Kadathur, and Karathozhuvu grand canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In deference to the requests made by the farmers for release of water for Kuruvai season, the government had accepted to release water at suitable intervals over a 135-day period.

The Amaravathi Dam fed by the south-west monsoon, flows with a degree of regularity from June to the end of August. After a lull during September, the flow resumes again during the north-east monsoon till November, according to officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.