Farmers’ associations rally in support of Coimbatore Collector

Ahead of Thursday’s protest by a farmers’ association seeking transfer of the District Collector, 12 farmers’ associations have come together in his support.

In a joint statement, the associations said farmers should not fall prey to a conspiracy to oust the Collector but stay united as he had resolved several issues that they had raised at the monthly grievance meeting.

Whenever the governments implemented schemes that led to loss of land for farmers, the associations had proffered several suggestions to the governments through the Collector. The associations had also aired several grievances.

The Collector, on his part, engaged with the farmers in implementing various farmers’ welfare-oriented schemes. He had also made interventions to help farmers sell produce without difficulty.

The associations cited the GAIL gas pipeline issue, ring road or bypass road projects and release of crop insurance to underscore their argument and reiterated that farmers should not fall prey to the selfish interest of a few farmers’ leaders.

The associations that have rallied in support of the Collector are Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam led by V.R. Palanisamy, Parambikulam-Aliyar Thirumoorthy Thitta Neertheka Thittakuzhu led by K. Paramasivam, Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam led by Krishnasamy, GAIL Ethirpu Kootamaippu led by Loganathan, Kizhchithirai Chavadi Pasana Sangam led by A. Lakshmanan, Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam led by G. Malaravan, Theni Valarpor Vivasayeegal Orunginaipalar Vivekh and Kovai Mavatta Uzhavar Nala Sangam led by C. Duraisamy and Uzhavar Vivatha Kuzhu led by Rangasamy.