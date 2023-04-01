Farmers’ associations in Erode welcome court order on LBP modernisation work

April 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ERODE

Various farmers’ associations have welcomed the Madras High Court order directing the State government to resume modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal from May 1.

The then AIADMK government had on November 9, 2020, issued a Government Order for extension, renovation and modernisation of LBP system comprising LBP main canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli channels, Kalingarayan canal at a total cost of ₹ 933.10 crore. Though works began, due to opposition from a section of farmers, works were halted in the last two years and cases were filed in the court.

A release from Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu, Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said that works were halted due to various reasons in the past years and wanted the government to resume works as per the court order.

The release thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Water Resources S. Durai Murugan for being firm in implementing the scheme. The release also thanked Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy for holding talks with various farmers associations.