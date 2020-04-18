Farmers’ association wants turmeric markets to be opened

With the demand for turmeric, an antioxidant that helps in boosting immunity, on the rise, farmers’ association wanted turmeric markets to be opened to meet the demand.

C. Nallasamy, president, Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Nalasangam said that curcumin is a natural antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory benefits and also helps in reducing risk of various chronic diseases. Turmeric markets in Erode district are the biggest markets in the country and turmeric traded at the markets here are sold within the country and also exported to many countries.

“Due to outbreak of COVID-19, markets remain closed and farmers were unable to sell their produce”, he said and added that the demand for turmeric powder has gone up in the past one month.

He said that consumption of turmeric powder by the people has improved whereas the supply is restricted in the market.

Turmeric is cultivated in about 13,500 acres in the district and has curcumin content of 2.5% to 3.5% that also got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Geographical Indication Registry.

About six lakh tonnes of turmeric is produced in the district annually of which 60% are exported in the form of powder and other value-added products. The 280-day grown crop is auctioned at the regulated markets in the district and traders purchase turmeric and process it and market it.

Mr. Nallasamy said that the need of the hour is to open the markets and resume trading activities so that turmeric is supplied to both domestic and international markets without delay.

“Personal distancing should be ensured at the markets and the government should take necessary steps for opening the markets”, he added.