Farmers association wants poultry farm shifted

Kovai Mavatta Uzhavar Nala Sangam members showing photographs to highlight encroachment of a water body in Idigarai, at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam, affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha, has sought the district administration’s help in shifting a poultry farm.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievances redress meet at the Collectorate here on Monday, association president S. Palanisamy said the odour from the poultry farm in Shanmugapuram village in Kallipatti Panchayat in Karamadai Panchayat Union troubled the residents to no end.

The farm owners managed around 5,000 hens. The waste from the farm posed a health hazard to the residents, he said and added that the most affected were the residents Palaniammal and Saradhamani, who lived not far from the farm. The two had submitted petitions in April and May this year in this regard, he pointed out and sought an early solution to the problem.

‘Remove encroachments on water body’

Kovai Mavatta Uzhavar Nala Sangam on Monday urged the district administration to remove encroachments on a water body. In a petition submitted, association president C. Duraisamy said a few houses had been built on the western side of a water body in Idigarai village in Annur taluk.

Next to the surplus weir, a drainage canal and road had been recently built. The encroachments blocked the flow of water and if the tank were to overflow after monsoon rain, the nearby villages would be inundated.

The residents and the farmers’ association had lodged complaints with the local bodies and Revenue Department officials but no remedial action was taken. The district administration should remove the encroachments and save the villagers from inundation.