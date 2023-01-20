Farmers association wants experienced veterinarians to capture wild elephant ‘Karuppan’ at Talavadi Hills

January 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

With the Forest Department temporarily suspending the operation to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills, the farmers association has sought more experienced wildlife veterinarians to be inducted in the operation and adequate compensation be provided to farmers whose crops were damaged so far.

The ‘Operation Black’ to capture ‘Karuppan’, fix radio collar and translocate it was suspended on Thursday after tranquilliser darts failed to sedate the elephant. Since the medicine was ineffective , officials are in the process of looking for alternative medicine for the operation that is expected to begin in a few days.

Meanwhile, farmers in the hill area wanted the department to study the strengths and weaknesses in the operation carried out so far and come up with an effective plan to resume the operation and capture the elephant.

S. Kannaiyan, president of Talavadi Farmers’ Association, wanted more experienced veterinarians from other tiger reserves to be involved in the operation. “Though the veterinarian team performed to its capacity, chasing and darting the elephant is required inside the forests that can be done by veterinarians who successfully handled the operations at other places”, the farmer told The Hindu. The farmer said that though three kumkis were brought to support the operation, they were not utilised effectively. “Kumkis were not used for chasing ‘Karuppan’”, he said and wanted the trained elephants to be used.

He said that villagers fear for their life and property as ‘Karuppan’ had killed two people and caused extensive damage to standing crops in the last one year. “Operation should resume at an appropriate time”, he said. He also sought an increase in compensation for human deaths due to wild animals from the present ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh and increase in compensation for cattle kills. “’Karuppan’ has caused extensive damage to crops and farmers should be compensated adequately,” he added.