Farmers’ association seeks relief for lands notified for acquisition by TNHB

June 29, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Vivasayigal Sangham has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to extend relief to farmers whose lands were notified by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) for acquisition .

The farmers’ association said in a petition here that the TNHB had notified around 10,000 acres at Ganapathy, Veerakeralam, Vadavalli, Vellakinar, Telugupalayam, Kalapatti, Vilankurichi and Sowripalayam in 1980 for acquisition to construct houses. Of this, the TNHB used only 610 acres.

The TNHB’s decision to acquire lands after 25 years has put the residents into untold hardship, it said. It was in 2009, the then Deputy Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that lands notified for acquisition in Veerakeralam and Vadavalli will not be acquired. Change of rule in the State has pushed things back to a stalemate.

Now, the Chief Minister has ordered the placement of petition boxes across TNHB offices and petitions could be submitted till June 30. He has also announced that a special panel will be constituted in July and by August 30, a final solution will be made for the lands notified for land acquisition, it said.

