Farmers’ association seeks action against errant Revenue Department officials in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

11 January 2022 01:11 IST

Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam, affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha, has urged the Coimbatore district administration to act against errant Revenue Department officials in Thondamuthur.

In a petition submitted to the Collector on Monday, the farmers’ association said after its member Ramasamy of Viraliyur and a few other farmers objected to illegal sale of land allegedly by Vellimalaipattnam Village Administrative Officer and Thondamuthur Revenue Inspector, an argument broke out among them.

The farmers alerted the Perur Tahsildar, who went to the spot, stopped the illegal sale and ordered vehicles stationed there to be taken away.

Angered by the farmers’ move, the persons who facilitated the illegal sale trespassed into Ramasamy’s coconut farm, damaged the 16 trees and the barbed wire fence. And, the Revenue officials had served a false notice on the farmer.

This was nothing but vindictive action, the farmers’ association complained and sought the Collector’s intervention.