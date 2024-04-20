ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ association questions location of quarry close to high-transmission powerline at Myvadi village

April 20, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam has flagged the presence of a quarry within 300 metres of high-transmission powerline at Myvadi in Madathukulam Panchayat Union in Tiruppur, and has demanded a drone survey.

In a representation to the district authorities, the farmers’ association claimed that the quarry was within 200 metre distance of a high-transmission powerline. There should be no quarry within 300 metres of the high powerline, the association has said, demanding appropriate action.

The association also said the quarry was encroaching the land close to Amaravati main canal to the extent of 50 metres. Demanding that the district administration, Mines Department and Land Survey Department undertake a survey, the association sought a report on the action taken. A drone inspection must be carried out to determine the facts, it said.

