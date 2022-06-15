Farmers’ association to intensify protest against land acquisition in Coimbatore

Farmers’ association in Chinniyampalayam village on Wednesday decided to intensify its protest against the proposed land acquisition by the government.

“The government is planning for land acquisition in Chinniyampalayam near Irugur for Tamil Nadu Industries Development Corporation (TIDCO) and officials from the revenue department have conducted inspections,” said P. Jaganathan from the Vivasayigal Vaazhvurimai Paadhukappu Iyakkam, an association to secure livelihood for farmers. The farmers also alleged that no prior intimation was given to them.

According to the villagers, the proposed acquisition of 130 acres of land is adjacent to the 600 acres of land that was already acquired for airport expansion. Nearly 50 families, most of them are small and marginal farmers, living in this area for more than five generations are cultivating coconuts and vegetables, they added.

They submitted petitions to the District Collector, on Tuesday, demanding to stop the TIDCO project. They also planned to intensify their protest by erecting black flags on their agricultural land, if their demands are not met, said a press release.