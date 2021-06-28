Farmers’ association petitions Minister

Tiruppur

28 June 2021 22:34 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association (unaffiliated with political parties) petitioned Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday demanding compensation for a deceased farmer.

Alleging that farmer R. Kanagaraj, a resident of Kullampalayam village near Pongalur, died on June 25 after a nationalised bank did not allow withdrawal of cash for medical treatment, the members staged a demonstration outside the bank’s Kethanur branch on Monday. Association’s district president M. Eswaran said that the police held talks with the protesters and persuaded them to petition the district administration.

He said that Mr. Saminathan visited Palladam on Monday afternoon along with District Collector S. Vineeth as part of an official visit, during which the members submitted their demands. The Minister assured action in a week’s time, Mr. Eswaran said.

Advertising

Advertising