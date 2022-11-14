Farmers’ association demands social audit at Tiruppur South Taluk office

November 14, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Members of the Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam has sought permission to conduct social audit at the Tiruppur South Taluk Office.

In a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth on Monday during the weekly grievances redress meeting, M. Eesan, coordinator of the organisation, said there are allegations of corruption against a few officials working in the revenue and survey departments at Tiruppur south taluk office. After receiving their petition, Mr. Vineeth forwarded it to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruppur, to look into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another petition, a resident of Palladam drew the attention of the Collector to remove encroachments from the Moongilkuttai pond. He said the pond served as a water source for the area when there was a drought two decades ago. In recent years a few persons occupied the pond and constructed houses with the help of officials, alleged the petitioner.

Trending

The Collector received 541 petitions pertaining to various grievances and directed the officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest.