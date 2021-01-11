Farmers’ association demands repeal of laws

Erode

11 January 2021 22:41 IST

Farmers would be forced to sign contracts and supply their produce at a meagre price or at a price fixed by the company, they say

Alleging that the State government had enacted two anti-farm laws even before the Centre introduced three laws on agriculture, members of Tamilaga Vivasaigal Sangam, organised a day-long protest in which they urged both the Centre and the State government to repeal the laws.

The protest, organised at the association’s office on Perundurai Road, was presided by its district president E.R. Kumarasamy and chaired by Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi.

Farmers said Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2019, envisaged an agreement between the farmer and the purchaser, who is a private company. They said that farmers would be forced to sign contracts and supply their produce at a meagre price or at a price fixed by the company. In case of problems, these would have to be sorted out only legally, which would delay payments to small and marginal farmers and affect their livelihood.

Advertising

Advertising

Breeding of bulls

Under the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act, 2019, bulls used for cross-breeding have to be registered with the government and the registration has to be renewed every two years. The farmers pointed out that the Act banned crossing-breeding of native bulls with exotic breeds and obtaining a fitness certificate for bulls from veterinarians was mandatory. Also, officials were given powers to enter the bull owner’s premises without any notice to examine the bull’s breeding fitness, they said.

They said the Centre’s move to bring primary agricultural cooperative societies under the control of the Reserve Bank of India would affect the farming community.