Farmers’ association demands inspection of quarries in Coimbatore

A non-partisan farmers’ association (Vivasayeegal Sangam) has written to the Chief Minister demanding inspection of quarries in the district alleging that they violated Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board norms and interfered with farmers’ livelihood.

In its petition, the association said in Chettipalayam village and Dekani village in Sulur taluk the quarries generated so much dust that the local famers were unable to live in a peaceful, healthy environment. Nor were they able to cultivate as the dust cause early decay of standing crops.

In Krishnarayapuam area in Chettipalayam, the 40 farmers’ families lived in an area that was on a higher plane than its surroundings and therefore the breeze was strong. Though the farmers had given a written complaint about the pollution from the quarry in the area, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board held a public hearing without informing them.

The farmers were unable to have food in their houses as the dust was pervasive, the association said and added that at night the sound from the stone crushing units prevented them from having a good sleep. The same was true of the farmers and residents in Dekani as well.

The Chief Minister should direct the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to audit the quarries on various pollution parameters, the association demanded.