Farmers’ association calls for timely action on petitions

The non-partisan Farmers’ Association has urged the Coimbatore Collector to direct officials to take timely action on petitions farmers submitted at the monthly grievance redress meeting and also check the veracity of the reply they give.

Drawing his attention to a petition submitted in December 2018 against an education institution drawing water illegally from a jungle stream in Madukkarai taluk, the association said it got the reply dated January 19, 2019 but, a good six months later on July 19, 2019.

The petition was about the institution drawing water from a stream on the foothills of the Kalkandi hillock by laying a pipeline across the road.

In response to the petition, the Madukkarai tahsildar along with engineers from the Public Works Department and Rural Development Department inspected the spot and also photographed the location.

But in the reply, the tahsildar had concealed facts and merely reported what the institution had to say in its defence, the association members alleged and urged the District Collector to inspect the spot.

The tahsildar’s reply says that the institution has laid the pipeline from one part of a land in its possession to another and even that pipeline-laying work was stopped following objection from the residents of the Chinnampathy and Puthupathy hamlets.

This was contrary to truth, the association has said and pointed out that the reply mentions nothing about the joint inspection.