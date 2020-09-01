Farmers assn. seeks relief from Centre

Tamil Maanila Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam staged a protest demonstration here pressing a charter of demands on Tuesday.

The farmer’s organisation demanded that the government recall the amendments to the Electricity Act. The farmers association also demanded that the government reverse various ordinances that were allegedly “anti-people”.

The protesters called for relief from the Centre in the form of compensatory income for livelihoods lost in view of COVID-19. The association demanded that the government provide a monthly relief of ₹ 7,500 per household for a period of six months; provide 200 wage days under MNREGS with a daily wage of ₹600 for beneficiaries and provide the same wage and work days for persons with disabilities; the government implement M.S. Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations of 50% of the cost of production as the minimum support price; pass a legislation to provide a minimum pension of ₹3,000 for farmers among others.

The farmers also demanded that the district administration take up desilting works by way of Kudimaramathu in all water bodies including local ponds and lakes and hand over them to the farmers; implement an irrigation scheme to tap run off water from Cauvery and Thenpennai rivers and fill up lakes and other water bodies in the district.