Farmers assn. flays agriculture budget

Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, a non-political farmers' association, has condemned the State agriculture budget as it had failed to address the issues faced by the farmers .

A.K. Shanmugam, State president of the Sangam, told reporters that the budget did not mention ways to protect farmers when the prices of the agricultural produces falls as in the recent case of tomatoes. The State government must take steps to export vegetables and protect the livelihoods of farmers, he demanded.

Similarly, the budget did not address problems faced by farmers in paddy procurement, Mr. Shanmugam charged. “We demanded a separate budget for agriculture and we welcome that the State government has acted on our demand. However, farmers will have no benefits from this budget,” he said.

The association will stage a demonstration in Pollachi on April 5 with a slew of demands and will also send a petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Shanmugam said.