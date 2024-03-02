Farmers asked to insure sugarcane crops by March 30

March 02, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration has asked the farmers to insure their sugarcane crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) to get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attacks, or disease outbreaks in the current season.

A release from S. Vengadesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, said farmers in the revenue villages under the 30 firkas can join the scheme for which they must pay an insurance premium of ₹3,115 per acre to IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company. The compensation per acre has been fixed at ₹62,300.

Farmers can approach the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies or nationalised banks for paying the premium. Necessary land documents including ‘chitta’, ‘adangal’, photocopy of front page of bank pass book and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration by March 30, the release added.