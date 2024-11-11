 />
Farmers asked to insure paddy crops

Published - November 11, 2024 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in the district have been asked to get their paddy crops insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) to get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attacks, or disease outbreaks in the current samba season.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a press release that paddy crops are being cultivated on 28 firkas in the district and villagers can get their crop insured for a premium of ₹573 per acre. Farmers should visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area for registration. Necessary land documents, including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, photocopy of bank passbook and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, he added.

The last date for registration is November 15 and to avoid last-minute rush and to prevent applications from being left out, farmers should register at the earliest and pay the premium accordingly, the release said. For details contact Jeyachandran, Agricultural Officer (Crop Insurance), Erode at 98423 70603.

