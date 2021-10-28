Farmers asked to insure paddy crops

The district administration has asked the farmers in the district to insure paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) so that they can get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack or disease outbreak in the current samba season.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that paddy crop is cultivated in 28 firkas in the district and villagers in these firkas can get their crop insured for a premium of ₹528 per acre. Farmers who wish to apply for insurance can visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area for registration. Necessary land documents including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, photocopy of bank pass book and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, he added.

The release said that the last date for registration is November 15 and to avoid last-minute rush and to prevent applications from being left out, farmers should register at the earliest and pay the premium accordingly.