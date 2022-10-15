Farmers asked to insure paddy crops in Erode

Farmers can get their crop insured for a premium of ₹554.25 per acre

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 15, 2022 13:46 IST

Farmers dump paddy on the Erode-Karur Main Road at Solangapalayam demanding the opening of direct purchase centres in Erode district in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Hindu

The district administration has asked the farmers to insure paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) to get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack, or disease outbreak in the current samba season.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said in a press release that paddy crop is cultivated on 28 firkas in the district and villagers in these firkas can get their crop insured for a premium of ₹554.25 per acre. Farmers should visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area for registration. Necessary land documents, including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, photocopy of bank pass book and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, he added.

The last date for registration is November 15 and to avoid last-minute rush and to prevent applications from being left out, farmers should register at the earliest and pay the premium accordingly, the release said.

