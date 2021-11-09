Coimbatore

Farmers asked to insure paddy crops by November 15

With November 15 the last date for insuring paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme), farmers have been asked to utilise the opportunity and get relief for crop loss due to northeast monsoon, pest attack or disease outbreak in the current season.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that farmers can get paddy crops insured for a premium of ₹ 528 per acre. Farmers who wish to apply for insurance can visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area and submit their land documents including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, photocopy of bank pass book and Aadhaar card, he added.

The last date for registration is November 15. To avoid last-minute rush and to prevent applications from being left out, farmers should register at the earliest and pay the premium accordingly, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 11:58:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farmers-asked-to-insure-paddy-crops-by-november-15/article37408623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY