Farmers asked to insure paddy crops by November 15

With November 15 the last date for insuring paddy crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme), farmers have been asked to utilise the opportunity and get relief for crop loss due to northeast monsoon, pest attack or disease outbreak in the current season.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that farmers can get paddy crops insured for a premium of ₹ 528 per acre. Farmers who wish to apply for insurance can visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area and submit their land documents including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, photocopy of bank pass book and Aadhaar card, he added.

The last date for registration is November 15. To avoid last-minute rush and to prevent applications from being left out, farmers should register at the earliest and pay the premium accordingly, the release added.