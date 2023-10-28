HamberMenu
Farmers asked to insure paddy and sugarcane crops in Erode

October 28, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has asked the farmers to insure paddy and sugarcane crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) to get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack, or disease outbreak in the current samba season.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a press release that paddy crop is cultivated on 28 firkas in the district while sugarcane is cultivated on 30 firkas. Farmers in these firkas can get their paddy crop insured for a premium of ₹557.25 per acre, while premium for sugarcane is ₹ 3,115 per acre with IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company.

Farmers should visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area for registration. Necessary land documents, including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, photocopy of bank pass book and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, he added.

The last date for registration is November 15 and to avoid last-minute rush and to prevent applications from being left out, farmers should register at the earliest and pay the premium accordingly, the release said.

