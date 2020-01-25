Farmers asked to insure crops for rabi season

The district administration has asked the farmers in the district to insure crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) so that they can get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack or disease outbreak in the current rabi season.

Collector C. Kathiravan, in a press release, said that crops such as paddy, maize, groundnut, sesame, sugar cane, banana, tapioca, onion, lady’s finger, cabbage and guava are eligible for insurance in the current rabi season 2019-2020. Farmers who had obtained crop loan from commercial banks and primary agricultural cooperative societies will be automatically enrolled. Farmers who wish to apply for insurance can visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area for registration. Necessary land documents including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, photocopy of bank pass book and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, he added.

Premium for different crops per acre include, Paddy – ₹ 478.50, maize – ₹ 400.50, groundnut – ₹ 421.50, sugar cane – ₹ 2,875, sesame – ₹ 186.75, banana – ₹ 4,070, tapioca – ₹ 1,675, onion – ₹ 1,907.50, lady’s finger – ₹ 497, cabbage – ₹ 922.50 and guava – ₹ 1,100. He said that premium for paddy, maize, groundnut, sesame and cabbage should be paid within January 31, for lady’s finger and onion by February 15, banana, tapioca and guava by February 28 and for sugar cane, premium should be paid by October 31, 2020.

Mr. Kathiravan said that to avoid last minute rush and to prevent applications from being left out, farmers should register at the earliest and pay the premium accordingly.